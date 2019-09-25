Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 911,875 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,763,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.02% of News worth $711,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. KBC Group NV raised its stake in News by 3.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in News by 8.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in News by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in News by 5.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in News by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 34,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

