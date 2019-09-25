Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flowserve worth $745,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 134,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 130,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 45,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

