Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.59% of A. O. Smith worth $756,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 49,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,615,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

