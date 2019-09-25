Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Titus Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 579,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,783.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $24,901,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.3215 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

