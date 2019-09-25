Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 15,322,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,752. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

