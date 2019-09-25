VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.21

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.21 and traded as low as $33.48. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 230.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

