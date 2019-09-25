V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $193,484.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.77 or 0.05266974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014978 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,560,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,951,713 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

