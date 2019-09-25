US Bancorp DE Sells 5,635 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,551. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

