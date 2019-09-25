US Bancorp DE Sells 4,549 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,111,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 54,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after acquiring an additional 558,428 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,708,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,435 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in OGE Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,090,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 184,721 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 541,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

