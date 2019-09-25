US Bancorp DE Sells 1,609 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,280,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2,206.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,732 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 973,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,502,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 497,170 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 228,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931,778. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

