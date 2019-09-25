US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.63.

PDCO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 245,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.