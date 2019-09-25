US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,818 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 8,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

