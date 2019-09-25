US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,678 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,711,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

HQY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. 224,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.