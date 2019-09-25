United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 57,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $91,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456. 52.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in United Insurance by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

