United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.60 Million

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report sales of $143.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.30 million to $144.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $136.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $565.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.70 million to $567.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $580.73 million, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $587.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $31,396,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 6.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 680.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 156,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 381,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,902. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

