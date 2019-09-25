United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.29 Per Share

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from United Carpets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:UCG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.75 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. United Carpets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.14.
United Carpets Group Company Profile
