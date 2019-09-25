United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.29 Per Share

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from United Carpets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:UCG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.75 ($0.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. United Carpets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.14.

United Carpets Group Company Profile

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

