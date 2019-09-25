United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $361,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 841,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,343,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 975,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,267. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

