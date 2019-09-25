United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $302,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 175,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. 11,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,939. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

