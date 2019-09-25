United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 587,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.58. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

