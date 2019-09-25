United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,767,000 after buying an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 172,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15,340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,339,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 1,311,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,751. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

