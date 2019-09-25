United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $310,000 in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 74,829 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.