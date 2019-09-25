United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $169,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,861,479,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,639,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 590,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,695,260. The firm has a market cap of $1,054.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

