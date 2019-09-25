United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viacom by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,179,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viacom by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Viacom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Viacom by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,081,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,775,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Viacom by 24.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,748,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,322,000 after purchasing an additional 739,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 825,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. Viacom’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAB. Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

