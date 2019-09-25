United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,544,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,786,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,509,000 after purchasing an additional 275,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 118,053 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,935,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 205,649 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,611,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,995,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,704. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

