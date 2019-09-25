United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 973.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Avangrid by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 634,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its stake in Avangrid by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 60,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 168,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,418. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

