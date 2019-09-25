United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.21

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.21 and traded as low as $11.71. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

