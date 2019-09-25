Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.15.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 1,308,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.