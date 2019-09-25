Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Unilever has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

