UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,591 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $107,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10,086.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.09.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.