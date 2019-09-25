UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 96,021 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of ONEOK worth $118,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

