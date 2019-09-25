UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 33,485 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Clorox worth $110,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 37,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.02. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $141.53 and a 1-year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

