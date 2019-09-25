Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.21, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.52. Turners Automotive Group has a twelve month low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of A$2.18 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.43.

In other Turners Automotive Group news, insider Martin Berry purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$1,150,000.00 ($815,602.84).

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

