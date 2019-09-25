Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TRUP traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 2,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,267. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $141,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,519,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $626,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

