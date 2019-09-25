TrueChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.23 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

