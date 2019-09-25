Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 7.5%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.57, 1,126,357 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,580,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,922,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,742,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,566,000 after buying an additional 3,422,168 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,794,959 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

