Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,057. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

