Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$24.58 and a one year high of C$30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.34.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

