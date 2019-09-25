TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) Shares Up 10%

TriMetals Mining Inc (TSE:TMI)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, 244,899 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 111,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

TriMetals Mining (TSE:TMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TriMetals Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Canada, Chile, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project consisting of 961 unpatented lode claims, 13 patented lode claims, 5 Utah state mineral leases, and 1 surface real estate deed parcel covering a total of approximately 7,807 hectares, as well as an undivided interest in the 5 patented lode claims covering approximately 31.25 hectares located in Western Iron, Utah, and Eastern Lincoln Counties, Nevada.

