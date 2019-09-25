TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.93

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.93 and traded as low as $117.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

