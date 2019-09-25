Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.30. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

