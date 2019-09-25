Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 272,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $180,185.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.57. 26,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,941. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.