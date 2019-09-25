Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $473,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 131.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 133.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 29.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

