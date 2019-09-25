Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.71. 188,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,241. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

