Townsquare Capital LLC Has $487,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.