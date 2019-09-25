Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Qualys stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,772. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,944.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

