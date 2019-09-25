Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,408 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $217.09. The stock had a trading volume of 280,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,470. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.