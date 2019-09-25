TowneBank (TOWN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on October 10th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

TOWN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.12. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

