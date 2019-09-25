Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,814,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,488,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,882,000 after purchasing an additional 783,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,705,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 513,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 57,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,392. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

