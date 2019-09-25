Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $137,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $97.95.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.