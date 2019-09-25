Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $137,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ryanair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $97.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
