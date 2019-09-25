Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $140,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,717. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

